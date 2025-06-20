KenGen nears completion of geothermal power plant

Kenya Electricity Generating Co. (KenGen) has announced the arrival of critical equipment for its newest geothermal power plant at the Olkaria geothermal complex.

The planned Olkaria I project, located in the geologically active Rift Valley, is expected to add 63 MW of renewable energy to the national grid once completed, further cementing Kenya’s reputation as a global leader in geothermal energy production.

KenGen said in a statement that two steam turbines and two generators destined for Units 2 and 3 of the facility have been delivered to the project site after being shipped from Japan earlier this year. The equipment, which arrived through the Port of Mombasa, was transported to Olkaria in time to meet key construction milestones.

The NSE-listed energy generator said the final set of turbine and generator units, assigned to Unit 1, was dispatched in late May and already in transit. KenGen expects the equipment to dock at Mombasa and to arrive at the Olkaria site by the end of the month. Other major plant components have already been delivered, and several have been installed as work on the facility moves into its final stages.

KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Eng. Peter Njenga, said: “The timely arrival and installation of these critical components mark an important step in our mission to deliver affordable, reliable, and green energy to the people of Kenya.”

“We have a large team of 928 people including elite project engineers, technicians, foremen, artisans, and general workers, led by the General Manager, Business Development & Strategy, Elizabeth Njenga, and the Design and Construction Manager, Eng. Isaack Maina, working day and night to deliver the project ahead of time and on budget. We are now at 70% on the key project milestones and are confident to commission the first turbine by June 2026.”

Eng. Njenga commented: “This project is a major boost to our solid reputation built over the years in provision of renewable energy solutions and demonstrates the significant role geothermal power continues to play in securing Africa’s energy future.”

When commissioned, the Olkaria I expansion is expected to improve electricity reliability getting Kenya closer to its 100% clean energy target by 2030 as the East African nation works to phase out use of fossil fuels for energy generation.

“We are conscious about our carbon footprint and that is why we are deliberate about our focus on green energy projects which are not only climate-sensitive but are also sustainable thereby preserving our planet for future generations while supporting economic development,” added Eng. Njenga.

The Olkaria I project falls under the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Trans-formation Agenda (BETA), which emphasises the role of infrastructure and green energy in job creation and industrial development. Kenya is already Africa’s largest producer of geothermal energy, with much of its power derived from the volcanic Rift Valley. Olkaria has been central to these efforts, with several power stations contributing to the country’s energy mix.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!