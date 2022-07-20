Expro secures geothermal contract

Energy services provider Expro has secured a contract for its first integrated services package to support a geothermal project in the Upper Rhine Graben area of Southwest Germany.

A consortium formed by Ed. Züblin AG and Huisman Geo B.V, drilling and geothermal energy specialists, have commissioned Expro to deliver an integrated well services programme for a new geothermal power plant in the Upper Rhine valley. This eight well contract for Germany’s largest private developer of geothermal energy plants, includes well construction services and a bespoke high-rate surface well test system.

The contract which began in June 2022 has the potential for a long-term extension to follow the eight-well drilling and testing campaign of Deutsche ErdWärme (DEW) across four power plants that is that covered by the initially contracted work scope.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.