Co-op Power appoints new MD

As the pressure continues for organisations to respond to the climate emergency despite the risks of COVID, the Co-op has appointed a new Managing Director to lead green energy specialist Co-op Power and its first ever corporate member recruitment drive.

David Roberts has been with the Co-op for more than 20 years, originally overseeing stores across the South and, later, the integration of retailer Somerfield into the Group. In 2010, David was appointed Property Director, taking accountability for all properties across Co-op Food and Funeralcare, the group’s investment estate and the residential estate.

Now, David will be committing his entire focus to the energy and utilities procurement aspect of Property in a new, bespoke role: Managing Director of Co-op Power. Building on the group’s solid foundation and existing momentum, his first action is to lead the recruitment of new members.

He said: “The Coop has been buying its own green energy since 2003 and, needless to say, we’ve gotten really good at it. Like minded organisations have approached us over time, without prompt, to work co-operatively and we now procure energy and utilities for many others.

“The need for businesses to reduce their carbon emissions is well known, but finding a route to green energy at a fair price from a trusted supplier isn’t always easy, but is even more critical as COVID affects so many businesses. That’s the beauty of a co-operative model and the reassurance of working with a supplier who shares the same energy source and the same value. We want to be the most trusted provider in the market.”

Unlike traditional energy brokers, Co-op Power is – uniquely – dependent on the same electricity supply as its clients, meaning they are in the buying group with their customers, have aligned values and negotiate a fair deal in everyone’s best interests.

The group counts Roadchef, Nationwide Building Society and The Royal National Lifeboat Institution amongst its newest members, joining other long-standing names such as National Trust, PA Media Group and Emirates Airlines. £100 million in energy costs have been saved by Power’s corporate members so far and the Co-op alone saved more than 165 000 t of carbon in 2019, through Co-op Power.

Jo Whitfield, Chief Executive of Co-op Food, responsible for Co-op Power said: “Climate change throws up some very difficult issues for all businesses, many of which are yet to be solved. As the pandemic continues, but green targets remain, it’s important to us to keep momentum with Co-op Power, for the benefit of all.

“Co-op Power is a clear example of how co-operation can create a fairer and more sustainable world. By drawing upon our expertise in managing carbon reduction, we can help small, medium and large businesses alike significantly improve their carbon footprint in a cost effective and transparent way.”

In addition to sourcing and sharing renewable electricity, gas and water, Co-op Power has extensive expertise in the sector and offers business members support services including risk strategy; invoice validation and payment services; metering; compliance and smart reporting. Co-op Power can also improve energy efficiency, carbon reduction and demand management.