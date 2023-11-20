GreenFire Energy Inc. receives International Trade Administration Export Award for Philippines geothermal project

GreenFire Energy Inc. has been awarded the International Trade Administration’s Export Achievement Certificate (EAC) for a U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)-funded geothermal project in the Philippines. The EAC was presented at an event organised by the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) along the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Week in San Francisco, California.

The ITA Export Achievement Certificate recognises US companies that have successfully entered new markets or expanded sales of new products into overseas markets. Working closely with the CS, GreenFire Energy will now be developing an implementation strategy and deploying their GreenLoop technology as part of a USTDA pilot project supporting Energy Development Corporation, the Philippines’ largest renewable energy producer.

“The U.S. Commercial Service was pleased in assisting GreenFire Energy with a key Philippine buyer, allowing the company to demonstrate the techno-economic process and feasibility of GreenFire Energy’s technology in steam and two-phase and other geothermal resources in the Philippines,” said CS Oakland Director, Rod Hirsch.

“GreenFire Energy is honoured to be selected for the Export Achievement Certificate. We thank U.S. Commercial, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and USTDA for their support in enabling us to deploy GreenLoop in the Philippines and other countries worldwide. GreenLoop has the unique capability to leverage underutilised assets and scale-up geothermal power generation while ensuring the long-term sustainability of geothermal resources,” added Joseph Scherer, CEO, GreenFire Energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.