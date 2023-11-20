International Hydropower Association welcomes Hülskens Sediments GmbH as its latest member

Successful sediment management is key to the development of sustainable hydropower, and by some estimates, more reservoir capacity is lost to sedimentation than is being built annually. The International Hydropower Association (IHA) has long worked with partners including the World Bank’s ESMAP and the South Asia Water Initiative (SAWI) to support industry development strategies for effective sediment management.

IHA is further strengthening its expertise on sediment management with the addition of its newest member, Hülskens Sediments GmbH. Based in Germany, the company is a leader in reservoir de-sedimentation technology, specialising in the sustainability of operational reservoirs.

Through advanced technology and services, Hülskens Sediments combats siltation at hydropower dams and reservoirs, guaranteeing the long-term availability of hydropower facilities and minimal disruption to operations. The company prioritises environmental considerations and ensures government requirements are met by protecting natural sediment continuity, biodiversity, and essential areas.

Thomas Gross, Managing Director of Hülskens Sediments, commented: “Sustainable hydropower is the cornerstone of our clean energy future, and with sustainable sediment management, we ensure that this foundation remains strong, reliable and environmentally responsible.”

Eddie Rich, CEO IHA, added: “Hülskens Sediments’ de-sedimentation services help preserve hydropower facilities’ storage capacity, long-term operations and efficiency. Their commitment to the protection of vital water resources ensures that the impacts of hydropower on the local environment are reduced, in line with our recent Bali Statement on Powering Sustainable Growth.”

