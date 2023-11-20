Macquarie launches renewable business in Australia and New Zealand

Macquarie Asset Management has launched a new onshore renewable energy business, Aula Energy. Aula Energy brings together Macquarie’s 17-year track record of investing in the renewable energy sector with a strong local team experienced in developing and commercialising onshore renewables.

Aula Energy will seek to build and grow a long-term business to meet future energy needs using market leading capabilities to originate, develop, construct and operate utility-scale wind, solar and integrated batteries across the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“A powerful collaboration with partners will deliver on Aula Energy’s vision to be a leading green independent power producer in Australia and New Zealand that is trusted and committed to providing sustainable energy, energy for the future,” said Chad Hymas, Leader of Aula Energy. “Key to Aula Energy’s approach will be the long-term sustainable development of these assets. We believe it’s through partnerships that we can have the most impact. That’s why we will prioritise long-term relationships and meaningful collaboration in developing our projects,”

“Aula Energy offers Australian and international investors exposure to a unique and diversified portfolio at an important time for renewable energy markets in the region, in the context of increasing demand from commercial and industrial off-takers,” said Lachlan Creswell, head of Macquarie Asset Management’s specialist Green Investments team for Australia and New Zealand. “The energy transition in Australia requires an acceleration in the deployment of new renewable generation. Macquarie Asset Management’s specialist Green Investments team is a global leader in decarbonisation solutions, and we are excited to expand this work through Aula Energy. .

Aula Energy’s initial portfolio has an expected capacity of 4 GW* of planned projects spanning every state in Australia and each asset will have grid connection potential. In terms of project specifics, construction of Boulder Creek Wind Farm near Rockhampton, Queensland, is expected to begin in 2024.

The initial portfolio includes a series of large-scale onshore wind farms in Western Australia totalling up to 2.4 GW.* These projects, to be developed in partnership with Green Wind Renewables, are in the early stages of development. Aula Energy’s expected portfolio includes developments in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, the details of which will be announced as they progress.

