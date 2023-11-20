Minesto completes onshore testing of Dragon 12 kite system

Minesto has announced that the Dragon 12 kite (1.2 MW) is now being shipped from the Uddevalla port to Faroe Islands for final stage of commissioning in Vestmanna.

Shipment is now underway for the final stage of system integration at quayside in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. Work remains to be done regarding installation of the drilled and grouted foundation, which must be completed before offshore installation of powerplant and start of electricity production.

Extensive subsystem verification and testing at the Minesto workshop in Göteborg has been completed with satisfactory results.

After service and upgrades, the 100 kW Dragon 4 is in stable electricity production mode at the site in Vestmanna.

