Planning consent granted for Lewis Hub HVDC connection project

Planning consent has been granted for the Lewis Hub – a major clean energy project that will connect the Western Isles, Scotland, to the Great British (GB) transmission network for the first time, delivering substantial economic benefits to local communities and making a significant contribution to national energy security and clean power targets.

This decision by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar follows more than two years of development and extensive community and stakeholder engagement by SSEN Transmission, which will build the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station and AC substation near Stornoway.

The Lewis Hub is a key part of the Western Isles HVDC Connection Project that will establish a high voltage subsea and underground transmission link connecting to the proposed Fanellan substation development near Beauly, enabling 1.8 GW of new renewable electricity generation. It will connect the Western Isles to the GB transmission network for the first time and follows a two decades-long wait for a connection to unlock the vast renewable energy potential of the Western Isles, and the associated benefits that will propel economic growth.

The development forms part of Perth-headquartered SSEN Transmission’s over £22 billion investment to transform the electricity network in the north of Scotland, enabling the homegrown, low-carbon electricity needed to meet clean power and energy security targets. The need for the project has been independently assessed and approved by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and energy regulator, Ofgem.

Community feedback has played a major role in shaping the Lewis Hub. SSEN Transmission opted not to proceed with its original preferred site at Creed North following input from local residents and landowners, instead selecting the current site at Arnish Moor near Stornoway.

The project will deliver substantial local benefits, including new housing, jobs, and supply chain opportunities, along with £1.06 million in community benefit funding which is the total amount of funding available for the development under the UK Government’s guidance on the delivery of community funds for transmission infrastructure.

Local benefits already being delivered by the Lewis Hub include:

Multi-million-pound funding to unlock the development of nearly 100 new homes near Stornoway, which will initially house construction workers but will pass to the local community and provide a substantial boost for affordable home provision in Lewis.

£3.4 million to upgrade a road leading to Arnish Point near Stornoway, improving access to Stornoway Port and supporting local economic development.

Significant funding to expand Macaulay College, providing new facilities to help students reach their potential.

With consent now granted, construction of the Lewis Hub is expected to begin early in 2026.

Alison Hall, Director of Development for SSEN Transmission, commented: “We are delighted with today’s decision, which will play a major role in supporting Scotland and the UK’s clean energy ambitions, and help fulfil a decades-long ambition to connect the Western Isles to the GB transmission network. Investing in this local electricity transmission network connection is also a major driver of jobs and economic activity, and we are already seeing the positive impact the Lewis Hub is delivering through new housing and infrastructure upgrades supporting economic and social growth for the islands.”

Hall continued: “With the creation of new jobs within SSEN Transmission and our supply chain partners, as well as proposals for community benefit funding and our housing legacy commitments, our projects will deliver a lasting legacy in communities across the north of Scotland including in the Western Isles. This decision marks a key milestone in delivering UK and Scottish Government energy targets – creating a hub for clean energy projects that will help build a cleaner, more secure and affordable electricity system for generations to come.”

Colin Bell, Lead Development Project Manager for SSEN Transmission, noted: “This decision is the culmination of a detailed development process where we have sought to achieve the best balance from a community, environmental, and technical perspective, listening closely to the views of the local community with whom we have consulted extensively. We will continue to engage constructively with the local community throughout the lifetime of this project, as we fulfil our commitment to being a good neighbour and delivering a positive legacy.”

The Lewis Hub is a key part of SSEN Transmission’s plans to invest at least £22 billion in the period until March 2031, potentially rising to £31.7 billion. This represents one of the largest private investment programmes in Scotland and will act as a major driver of jobs and economic growth across the country.

Independent economic analysis, peer-reviewed by leading consultancy, BiGGAR Economics, forecasts that if fully delivered, the £31.7 billion investment could support up to 17 500 jobs in Scotland, including 8400 in the north of Scotland, and add up to £7 billion to the Scottish economy, with £3 billion in the north of Scotland alone.

Reflecting the significant expansion of the transmission network across the north of Scotland, SSEN Transmission continues to grow its workforce. Employee numbers have increased from around 400 in 2019 to over 2500 today, with plans to recruit around 600 new roles in 2025/26.

Following the UK Government’s Community Benefit Guidance for new electricity transmission infrastructure, over £100 millions of community benefit funding is expected across the north of Scotland.

SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 programme is also expected to support the development of at least 1000 new homes across the north of Scotland, creating a lasting legacy by meeting local housing needs once projects are complete. The recent announcement of an agreement enabling the construction of close to 100 new homes near Stornoway was among the first deals to be reached by SSEN Transmission as part of its housing strategy ambitions.

