Lhyfe and Schaeffler enter co-operation agreement to build industrial green hydrogen plant

Lhyfe, one of the world’s leading producers of green hydrogen, and the Schaeffler Group, a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, have agreed on a letter of intent for the production and purchase of green hydrogen. The aim is to build and operate an electrolysis plant on Schaeffler’s factory premises in Herzogenaurach, Germany. With a capacity of up to 15 MW, the plant will produce regional green hydrogen on an industrial scale. Schaeffler intends to not only make its own production climate-neutral, but also drive decarbonisation forward in the region.

“We are proud to support a giant company, like the Schaeffler AG in its transformation towards a climate-neutral production by 2030,” said Luc Graré, Head of Central and Eastern Europe Business. “The rapid supply of green hydrogen continues to be a massive task. Large scale projects like the one by Schaeffler prove the readiness of the technology, provide confidence and security in the market, and strengthen the appetite for investment.”

The goal is to supply the region with approximately 3.7 tpd of green hydrogen, starting 2025. Potential customers include municipalities and hydrogen filling stations. The waste heat generated by electrolysis will be fed into the industrial processes within the Schaeffler plant.

“The switch from fossil fuels to renewable energies plays a central role in our goal of climate-neutral production until 2030,” stated Andreas Schick, Member of the Board of Managing Directors for Production, Supply Chain Management, and Purchasing at Schaeffler AG. “By partnering with Lhyfe, we have managed to team up with one of the most innovative companies to executive on the green hydrogen plant on our premises in Herzogenaurach, The agreement underlines Schaeffler’s commitment to sustainability and hydrogen technology.”

Founded in 2017 in Nantes, Lhyfe enables the regional and local establishment of hydrogen ecosystems and the tailored production of green hydrogen at industrial scale through its production sites.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.