Dutch state joins PosHYdon

The Dutch state is stepping in as an active partner in PosHYdon through Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN). In this pilot, green hydrogen will be produced on an operational gas platform. This will be the first time that three offshore energy systems will be integrated. The pilot is essential for the development of large scale production of green hydrogen at sea and thus for the energy transition in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe. In order to safeguard this public interest, EBN will actively participate in the consortium. EBN is already a 40% partner in the Q13a-A platform, where the pilot will take place. PosHYdon is now approaching the final phase: the setup will be tested on land at InVesta in May 2024, and the first production of hydrogen on the platform operated by Neptune Energy is scheduled for 2H24.

Michel Heijdra, Director-General for Climate and Energy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, said: “We are on the eve of the large scale development of the North Sea as an engine for the energy transition. Electrolysis at sea will play an important role in this. In PosHYdon, the first steps are being taken to achieve this. That is why the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy sees this as an essential project. EBN’s participation in the consortium guarantees a sufficiently large size of the project and ensures that the lessons learned are taken into account in the future.”

Jan Willem van Hoogstraten, CEO of Energie Beheer Nederland, added: “PosHYdon plays a key role in the realisation of the green hydrogen economy. An ambitious, but also challenging project with an undeniable public interest. EBN feels a great responsibility to help ensure the success of PosHYdon. For the energy transition in the Netherlands and in Northwest Europe.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.