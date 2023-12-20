Kyuden Group’s tidal energy demonstration project in Singapore starts operation

Kyuden International Corpo. and Kyuden Mirai Energy Company Incorporated, members of the Kyuden Group, have been participating in a tidal energy demonstration project to be implemented in the waters off Singapore by Bluenergy Solutions Pte Ltd. The demonstration operation officially started on 18 December 2023.

This project installs small tidal generators (7 kW x four units) offshore near the Raffles Lighthouse in Singapore, replacing diesel power generation with tidal power generation for the supply of electricity to the lighthouse. This is Singapore’s first initiative to supply electricity to a small remote island using tidal power. For the future. the project aims to contribute to decarbonisation in various sectors such as maritime industries, fishing, island infrastructure and agriculture, and more.

The tidal power is a predictable and stable marine renewable energy throughout the year, as it utilises characteristics of periodic change in mass and direction of the tidal current created by the combined gravitational pull of the moon and the sun, unlike solar and wind power generation which are dependent on weather conditions. There are only a few examples of electricity supply using small scale tidal generators worldwide, and it is expected that the knowledge gained from this demonstration project will contribute to the future development of distributed power sources.

Kyuden International aims to further expand its distributed energy solutions worldwide as recently it has invested in overseas microgrid projects in remote communities and islands. Kyuden Mirai Energy is promoting Japan’s first large scale tidal energy demonstration project in Naruseto, Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture.

Through these initiatives, Kyuden Group aims to provide a wide range of decarbonisation solutions tailored to regional characteristics and customer needs, and to contribute to the realisation of a low-carbon and sustainable society as a leading company in the development of renewable energy.

