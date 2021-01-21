Protium receives further green hydrogen funding

Protium Green Solutions Ltd (Protium), a leading UK green hydrogen energy services company, has secured a seven-figure sum funding, marking its second raise in less than 12 months.

The funding will support the company’s expanded projects and pipeline, which enables UK businesses to accelerate their net zero goals specifically through the decarbonisation of mobility, thermal and electrical demand.

Following a series of major recent developments in Protium’s growth, the company’s technical acumen is increasingly sought after across the UK. Numerous businesses in the aviation, horticultural, alcoholic manufacturing, and food and beverage space have turned to the London-based team to assist them with their sustainability targets in recent months.

With the UK’s growing focus on decarbonisation (following a variety of fiscal support schemes injected by the government) this funding represents a pivotal step forward not only for Protium but for the nation’s green economy.

Protium has made two new board appointments as part of the raise. Elaine Wong from Hydrogen Capital Partners and energy expert, Peter Ramm, have joined the board, with Ramm also becoming Protium’s Chief Project Development Officer. With considerable experience in the power and energy space, the two new additions enable Protium and their clients to leverage their noteworthy market expertise, further solidifying Protium’s position in the hydrogen sector.

The two new board members will work alongside existing board members, Chris Jackson, Protium’s Chief Executive Officer, Pascal Penicaud of Falkor, Marco Dell’Aquila, Protium’s Chief Information Officer, and Michael Jackson of Elderstreet Ventures.

In addition to the new board members, three new staff will be joining Protium in the coming months. Vicky Paley joins the team as Protium’s Lead Project Manager, as well as Alicia Buck who joins as Project Analyst. Additionally, Dr. Jenifer Baxter, a former Protium advisor, joins as Head of Regulations and Project Manager and operates out of Wales – a strategic pin in the map for Protium’s growth plans. The new hires will support the team delivering its project pipeline while bolstering the company’s UK footprint.

The funding announcement follows soon after Protium was granted more than £70 000 from the Department of Business, Environment and Industrial Strategy to conduct a feasibility study into the use of hydrogen heating solutions at Bruichladdich Distillery on Islay, Scotland.

Protium also recently announced the signing of a green hydrogen fuel switching feasibility assessment with a UK manufacturing operator, in addition to signing Heads of Terms with ZeroAvia. Announced in September 2020, Protium will work closely with the company to develop and expand green hydrogen infrastructure across the UK and for the aviation market more broadly.