Morlais and The Crown Estate publish environmental survey data

In a significant step to support the growth of the UK’s tidal energy industry, north Wales tidal scheme Morlais has partnered with The Crown Estate to provide access to environmental survey data gathered off the coast of Ynys Môn (Anglesey).

Collected during the first phase of the Morlais-led Marine Characterisation Re-search Project (MCRP), the data will be hosted on the Marine Data Exchange (MDE), a world-leading collection of marine industry survey data. Developed in 2013 by The Crown Estate as a first-of-its-kind, the MDE supports sustainable development of the seabed whilst protecting the UK’s marine environment.

MCRP brings over 40 TB of data together from multiple sources, making it publicly available for researchers, policymakers, and developers with a view to advancing renewable and tidal energy.

The outputs include a range of work packages, covering bird and marine mammal monitoring. By consolidating marine information on the MDE, the aim is to encourage wider collaboration and innovation across the sector, supporting both UK and global efforts to develop sustainable marine energy.

Helen Roberts, MCRP Project Manager, said: “This is a game-changer for tidal energy, and we are delighted to play such a key role. Access to well-organised data is essential for project developers and researchers. With the Marine Data Exchange, reliable data and information will be available which will increase understanding of marine environments and improve planning and development processes. Our hope is that this will help drive the sector’s growth while keeping sustainability at the forefront.”

Mike Dobson, New Energies Portfolio Manager at The Crown Estate, added: “The UK has significant tidal stream energy resources and harnessing the predictable nature of the tides could help support our net-zero targets. Collecting and publishing data is vital in increasing understanding of this nascent technology and any impact it has on the natural environment, not only for the future potential of Morlais but the sector more broadly.

“Data and evidence enable us to better understand how we can find the balance between marine renewable energy development and protecting and restoring our natural environment, so it’s fantastic to see so much now hosted on the MDE.”

The Morlais tidal energy project and MCRP work closely, both within the energy portfolio of Menter Môn, a social enterprise based on Anglesey. From the outset, protecting marine wildlife and local habitats has been a priority in the development of Morlais. Information gathered through MCRP plays a leading role in this effort, ensuring tidal energy devices can be installed safely. With research ongoing, the first Morlais tidal devices are expected to be deployed from 2026.

Information gathered from the MCRP will form a case study in an upcoming report from The Crown Estate reviewing current tidal stream marine monitoring data. MCRP is funded by The Crown Estate and Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

