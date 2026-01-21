Brazil’s Santo Antônio Hydropower Project awarded HSS gold

The Santo Antônio hydropower project on the Madeira River in Rondônia State, Brazil, has achieved Gold certification under the Hydropower Sustainability Standard (HSS), after addressing gaps identified by an earlier assessment.

The 3568 MW project, owned by Santo Antônio Energia and Eletrobras, is one of the largest hydropower plants in Latin America. It plays a critical role in Brazil’s energy mix, providing renewable electricity to millions of people while supporting regional development and environmental protection initiatives.

An earlier assessment of the project in 2014 under a predecessor tool to the HSS identified sustainability performance gaps related to Indigenous Peoples and resettlement.

Santo Antônio Energia has since taken action to close these gaps and make progress across several areas of social and environmental management.

The new assessment under the HSS highlights how the project has provided fair compensation and benefits to affected communities, ensured safe and equitable working conditions, and invested in biodiversity conservation programmes.

Monitoring data shows water quality and sediment levels have remained stable, and cultural heritage sites have been preserved.

“Achieving Gold certification is a testament to years of persistent effort,” said João Costa, Executive Director of the Hydropower Sustainability Alliance. “Santo Antônio shows that genuine sustainability is a long-term commitment. By engaging openly and taking action to address shortcomings, major projects like this can en-sure they deliver the maximum benefit for people, nature and the climate.”

