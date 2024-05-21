Ohmium to provide electrolysers for Croatian green hydrogen project

Ohmium International, a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers, has announced that it was selected to equip the first green hydrogen project in Croatia. Ohmium was selected to serve as the PEM electrolyser supplier for IVICOM, a leading Croatian engineering and construction company, on a project to build a 10 MW green hydrogen plant at the INA Rijeka Refinery.

The project will pair Ohmium’s PEM electrolysers with a new solar power plant to produce green hydrogen to help decarbonise INA’s Rijeka Refinery and supply sustainable fuel for Croatia’s growing transportation market. The green hydrogen project and affiliated solar plant are supported by the Croatian government’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, which incorporates measures to improve the sustainability and diversity of EU members’ energy supplies. The project also advances Croatia’s National Hydrogen strategy goals, which are to install 70 MW of hydrogen production facilities by 2030, and ramp up to 2750 MW by 2050, to help achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

“The synergy between IVICOM amd Ohmium’s PEM electrolyser technology will be key to successful project realisation,” said Mr. Dinko Condic, President of IVICOM’s Management Board. “This partnership is in line with our company vision of prioritising green projects and green hydrogen innovation for a sustainable future.”

“The green hydrogen installation at the Rijeka Refinery will be a premier example of the green transition in Europe,” said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. “Ohmium is pleased to be working with leaders such as IVICOM and INA on this pioneering project, as our PEM electrolysers are uniquely suited for pairing with solar power for promoting refinery decarbonisation and green transportation.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.