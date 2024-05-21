Orbital Marine Power and Global Energy Group sign preferred supplier agreement

Orbital Marine Power, a renewable energy company focused on the commercial deployment of its innovative floating tidal turbine technology, has selected Global Energy Group as preferred supplier to lead the manufacture and assembly of turbines for the company’s initial Orkney projects, which have secured contracts under the UK Government’s Contract for Difference auction rounds 4 and 5.

It is anticipated that turbine manufacture will start at Global Energy Group’s Port of Nigg facility on the Cromarty Firth later this year, with first power expected from the Orkney connected projects in 2026.

These projects will build on the success of Orbital’s O2, the world’s most powerful tidal turbine. Located off the Orkney coast, it was launched and started operation in 2021, offsetting around 2000 tpy of carbon dioxide, and powering 1700 UK homes while creating high value jobs within the local economy over the course of its operational life.

In keeping with the company’s vision of using a predominantly UK based supply chain for the manufacture and installation of its tidal projects, Orbital expects to demonstrate an unparalleled level of UK job creation on a per MW basis with the delivery of its CfD projects.

Andrew Scott, CEO of Orbital Marine Power, said: “Orbital is committed to ensuring tidal stream energy can make a complementary and material contribution to the UK’s decarbonising ambitions while also supporting a just transition by creating a new industrial sector led from the UK and our home in Scotland. The selection of Global Energy Group is a significant step towards that vision.”

Iain Sinclair, Executive Director at Global Energy Group, added: “We are delighted to have been selected by the Orbital team as their preferred supplier for the manufacture and assembly of their innovative floating tidal technology. This is a real vote of confidence in our people and the integrated capability at the Port of Nigg. Importantly, it further demonstrates our commitment towards delivering a high quality, cost-competitive, localised value proposition, for the multi-technology approach required for the successful decarbonisation of the UK’s energy sector.”

