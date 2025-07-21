BLM approves Crescent Valley geothermal project

The Bureau of Land Management has approved the 30 MW Crescent Valley geothermal energy production facility and associated transmission line.

The project includes construction and operation of one power plant, a photovoltaic solar field, 17 additional geothermal fluid production, and injection wells and well pads, new and improved access roads, an aggregate pit, geothermal fluid pipelines, an electrical gen-tie line, substation, switching station, and ancillary support facilities.

