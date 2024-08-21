CeraPhi investigates geothermal potential of local parishes

CeraPhi Energy, a geothermal technology company has announced that it will be collaborating on two projects aimed at developing sustainable and renewable geothermal heat networks in North Yorkshire.

These initiatives, supported by the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund, will explore the feasibility of converting several existing gas wells in the area to provide renewable and low cost heat to local communities.

Kirby Misperton Parish Council has been awarded this Shared Prosperity Fund grant, match funded by Third Energy, to assess the potential of creating a local heat network. CeraPhi Energy will conduct technical studies on converting three existing gas wells (KM8, KM7, and KM3) at the former Third Energy KMA well site to supply heat to the nearby Kirby Misperton village. The project will evaluate heat demands for residential properties, the village hall, church, and the local hotel and restaurant.

Jackie Cray of Kirby Misperton Parish Council, said: “The Parish Council is very excited about the chance to convert legacy fossil fuel assets into a sustainable energy source for the village. We look forward to working with CeraPhi and Third Energy on this project.”

Habton Parish Council and Great & Little Barugh Parish Council have also been successful in securing a Shared Prosperity Fund grant, again match funded by Third Energy. This project will investigate the feasibility of converting four existing gas wells (KM5, KM6, MN1 and MN4) to provide heat for the nearby villages of Little Barugh and Great Habton. CeraPhi Energy will lead the technical assessment, working again with local residents, farmers and councillors in Great Habton.

Sarah Houlston of Great & Little Barugh Parish Council, stated: “We are committed to making Great & Little Barugh greener communities and are thrilled to be one of the first villages in the UK exploring the option of clean, renewable, net zero heat from redundant gas wells.”

These innovative projects represent a significant step towards sustainable and secure energy solutions in rural North Yorkshire, potentially reducing carbon emissions and providing cost-effective heating for local communities which currently are not connected to gas and rely on other means to heat their homes and other properties. CeraPhi Energy will utilise its expertise in geothermal technology to deliver these projects.

