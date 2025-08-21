NCC to expand Bålforsen waterworks

NCC has been commissioned by Uniper to expand the Bålforsen hydropower plant in Lycksele, Sweden. The project encompasses the installation of a new turbine to increase the capacity and efficiency of the plant. The order value is approximately SEK 200 million.

“The Umeälven expansion is an important project as it is fully aligned with our strategy to expand our supply of flexible, green energy,” said Jonny Arrehag, Programme Manager Umeälven Expansion Project, Uniper.

NCC is responsible for the technical implementation of the expansion, from rock excavation and reinforcement to the installation of mechanical parts, such as hatches and penstocks. NCC has been conducting preparatory work at the hydropower plant since autumn 2024. Now, NCC has also been commissioned to install a new turbine and upgrade the existing turbines to improve the flow of water in the river, increase electricity generation, and enable the delivery of more system services.

“Thanks to NCC’s extensive experience of advanced infrastructure projects and our strong local connection, we can support Uniper in achieving its goals for the expansion of the Bålforsen hydropower plant. This work requires a high level of specialist expertise and we will maintain a strict focus on safety during the project,” added André Persson, Area Manager, NCC Infrastructure.

Once the expansion has been completed, Bålforsen will produce 506 GWh/y, equivalent to the electricity needs of approximately 25 000 homes.

The project is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2027. The order value is approximately SEK 200 million and the order will be registered in the NCC Infrastructure business area in 3Q25.

