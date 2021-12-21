Vestas ranked as global leader in sustainability performance

Vestas, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, has been recognised as a leading performer within environmental and climate change impact by global reporting body CDP. In its most recent annual assessment, CDP awarded Vestas an A- score, placing Vestas in the global leadership band. CDP manages the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

The A- rating was calculated through evaluating Vestas’ performance across several areas including emissions reduction, ambition level and governance, where Vestas performed exceptionally. Being placed in the leadership band, Vestas scores above the industry, European, and Global average. Overall, the ranking measures the completeness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and best practices associated with the environment, such as setting ambitious and meaningful emissions reduction targets.

“Since launching our sustainability strategy in early 2020, where we announced some of the most ambitious goals in our industry, we have made a companywide effort to translate these goals into action. Since then, we have taken huge leaps forward within circularity, emissions reduction, setting clear expectations to our supplier network, and governance. While we have a long journey ahead of us to reach carbon-neutrality by 2030, this recognition from CDP confirms that Vestas is on a leadership trajectory within sustainability, and a strong partner that can help accelerate progress within climate change mitigation and environmental responsibility,” says Lisa Ekstrand, Senior Director and Head of Sustainability.

In addition to the CDP ranking, Vestas is now also a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Europe. In 2021, Vestas has reached several sustainability performance milestones, including the launch of a circularity roadmap, the CETEC project, focused on commercialising a new circularity technology for turbine blades as well as introducing initiatives targeting emission reductions across our own operations and supply chain. All insights about Vestas collected by CDP are publicly available.