Exalo Drilling commences drilling at Zyrardów GT-1

On 16 January 2024, Exalo Drilling Company initiated the drilling of an exploratory-reconnaissance well for thermal waters in Zyrardów (Zyrardów GT-1). As part of the project, a vertical borehole with a depth of approximately 2720 m will be drilled. The research well, Zyrardów GT-1, will be utilised as an operational borehole for thermal waters, capable of supplying a geothermal heating plant co-operating with the municipal heating network, as well as being available for recreational purposes.

The borehole being conducted in Zyrardów will be the deepest geothermal well in the Mazovian Voivodeship.

This undertaking is made possible through funding from the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management, under priority program 2.10 ‘Access to Thermal Waters in Poland’.

The grant amount is PLN 19 852 200.

