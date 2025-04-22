Ocean energy is moving closer to commercialisation according to Ocean Energy Europe

The ocean energy sector continued to progress towards commercialisation in 2024, according to the latest statistics released by Ocean Energy Europe (OEE).

The pipeline of pre-commercial tidal farms kept growing, while several full-scale wave devices were deployed. Overall, 165 MW across 15 publicly supported farms is planned for deployment in the next 5 years (2025 – 2030), building momentum and increasing private investors’ confidence in the sector.

In addition to European and national grant funding, the pipeline of tidal projects is carried by revenue support schemes in the UK and France. As expected, this long-term commitment by national governments created market visibility and attracted private investments. A continuous and co-ordinated interplay of revenue support and grant funding is needed to grow the pipeline even further and accelerate the industrialisation of ocean energy.

Wave energy reached key technological and financial milestones, with new full-scale deployments hitting the waters, and several technologies now ready for farm-scale deployment. European grant funding helped build those technologies and enabled the first wave farm projects, scheduled for deployment in the coming years. However, national revenue support schemes will be critical to make those projects bankable, grow the pipeline, and meet national deployment targets.

The interest in ocean energy is also growing in areas such as the US and China, which are investing heavily to scale up ocean energy and catch up with Europe. Financial and political support from all levels of government is needed to unlock the full potential of ocean energy for Europeans and ensure that Europe maintains its global leadership. Europe must press on to industrialise ocean energy and transform years of innovation support into commercial success.

Valentin Dupont, Senior Policy Officer at Ocean Energy Europe, commented: “The UK and France demonstrated with tidal that when national revenue support is in place, farm projects thrive and private investment quickly follows. It makes projects bankable by offering predictable returns to investors. We need to do the same for wave –especially in Portugal, Spain, the UK, and Ireland.”

EU funding will remain essential to drive new deployments and scale up the industry. The EIB must also step in now with debt funding and guarantees to support the first pre-commercial farms. This will lower the cost of capital, attract further private investment, and boost the industrialisation on the continent.

Ocean energy is an opportunity to deliver now on the EU’s competitiveness and decarbonisation agenda. The size of the prize is a new industry made in Europe – with 400 000 new jobs, 100 GW of predictable, home-grown renewable power, and export opportunities all over the globe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.