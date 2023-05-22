KenGen to add 40 MW of geothermal energy through German support

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is aiming to add 40 MW of geothermal energy to the grid after the German Chancellor launched an uprating project of KenGen’s Olkaria I Additional Unit 4, 5, and Olkaria IV geothermal power plants.

The project, which is expected to take a period of 28 months, seeks to increase capacity of two power stations from the current combined total of 300 – 340 MW. The additional 40 MW will not only scale up geothermal energy, but also cushion Kenyans against the rising cost of power.

The announcement was made during German Chancellor’s, Olaf Scholz, state visit to Kenya as he toured the KenGen Olkaria geothermal field. The 340 MW geothermal uprating project has been financed by the German government and will entail the replacement of existing turbine rotor with new-designed blades, which will add 10 MW to each unit of Olkaria I Additional Unit 4, 5, and two units of the Olkaria IV power plants, amounting to additional 40 MW.

The German Chancellor said Olkaria is an expression of Kenya’s strong leadership in climate protection and a testimony of Germany and Kenya’s co-operation.

“Kenya and German have entered a climate and development partnership to support Kenya in reaching a 100% renewable energy and to support the country’s adaptation to climate change,” said Scholz.

He hinted that geothermal power can be used for green hydrogen production to aid local production of fertilizers which will help Kenya establish new revenues as well as cut cost of production to support growth of local agribusiness.

Accompanying the German Chancellor was Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Davis Chirchir, who underscored the need to spur economic growth through the development of green energy which he said would lower the cost of electricity in the country.

KenGen Ag. Managing Director and CEO, Abraham Serem, said that KenGen’s geothermal journey has been made possible through the support of Germany’s KfW in collaboration with other development partners.

