Ways2H and Element 2 enter into renewable hydrogen partnership

Ways2H Inc. (Ways2H), a global supplier of renewable hydrogen systems, and Element 2, a hydrogen refuelling station provider and hydrogen fuel retailer, have announced plans to collaborate on the production and distribution of renewable hydrogen fuel for public transit and other transport in the UK, Ireland and Europe. This new partnership will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and help meet carbon-reduction goals.

Under the partnership, Ways2H will supply facilities that convert waste into hydrogen gas to supply Element 2’s network of hydrogen refuelling stations. The two companies envision as many as 40 sites that will each provide 500 kg to 1 tpy of renewable hydrogen fuel. As they begin to arrive in the UK, this will be enough for a heavy-duty truck, lorry or other Heavy Goods Vehicle to cover 11 000 km (6835 miles). The first project is planned for a location in Scotland, a leading hydrogen nation that has aggressive goals to develop a hydrogen economy.

“Our hydrogen supply agreement with Ways2H is an important step in Element 2’s plan to deliver 2000 hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK, Ireland and Europe by 2030,” said Element 2 Chief Executive Officer, Tim Harper. “As we work to procure renewable hydrogen to supply our refuelling stations, we are pleased to be able to include Ways2H and their Circular Economy approach to producing hydrogen from waste as part of the Element 2 network.”

Ways2H recycles municipal solid waste, plastic, sewage sludge and other refuse in a carbon-neutral process that converts the waste into a gas and extracts pure hydrogen that can be used as fuel for fuel-cell vehicles or power generators. Using the same technology as a recently completed waste-to-hydrogen facility in Tokyo, Japan, the company is working to supply multiple waste-to-hydrogen facilities in the UK, Europe, the US and other regions around the world.

“Scotland is a world leader in transitioning to clean hydrogen and renewables from fossil fuels to address climate change, and we look forward to working with Element 2 to supply clean hydrogen fuel for cars, trucks, buses, ferries and other transport across Scotland, the UK and Europe,” said Ways2H Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Louis Kindler.

