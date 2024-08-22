Energiequelle concludes agreement with Brandpower

Energiequelle has signed a cooperation agreement with the Austrian company Brandpower Windkraft GmbH & Co KG. Brandpower develops and operates power plants and is therefore a strategically important partner for Energiequelle for its entry into the Austrian market.

The companies are pursuing the common goal of developing wind and solar projects and thus driving forward the expansion of renewable energies in Austria.

Austria has set itself ambitious targets to achieve climate neutrality. To date, more than 80% of electricity capacity already comes from renewable energy sources. The last coal-fired power plant was taken off the grid in 2020. The federal government’s goal is to switch 100% of all domestic electricity consumption to renewable energy sources by 2030 and to achieve climate neutrality in Austria by 2040.

Juan Hernan, Director International Project Management at Energiequelle, commented: “Austria has established clear political framework conditions to enable the expansion of wind and solar energy. With Brandpower, we also have a local partner at our side who knows the country and the laws and whose network and expertise we can benefit from when we enter the market.”

Josef Brandstetter, Managing Director of Brandpower, added: “Energiequelle’s experience will provide us with expert support in Austria. Energiequelle’s strategy and its commitment to finding energy solutions together with local communities and people convinced us.”

Energiequelle already established contacts with partners in 2023 to prepare for its market entry in Austria. The first milestone has now been reached with the cooperation agreement.

Austria is the sixth country in which Energiequelle is active worldwide. In addition to Germany, France and Finland, Energiequelle is also active in Poland, Greece, and South Africa. With more than 600 employees, the company is on a sustained course of international growth.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!