DEM selects ANDRITZ to refurbish Formin hydropower plant

Dravske elektrarne Maribor d.o.o. (DEM), Slovenia’s largest renewable energy producer, has awarded ANDRITZ a contract for the complete refurbishment and modernisation of the Formin hydropower plant.

ANDRITZ will supply two new turbines and generators, as well as related electromechanical equipment. The order value is in the high double-digit million-euro range and will be included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 3Q25.

Commissioned over 45 years ago, the Formin run-of-river plant has a total installed capacity of 116 MW. The modernisation will increase its total capacity to 130 MW, ensuring efficient operation for decades to come.

ANDRITZ’s scope includes the design, manufacturing, installation, testing, and commissioning of the refurbished and uprated units, along with associated auxiliaries. The work will be carried out using ANDRITZ’s advanced production facilities in Austria, supported by its global network.

With a total installed capacity of nearly 600 MW and an annual production of 2800 GWh, DEM’s fleet contributes nearly 25% of Slovenia’s electricity production. Enhancing reliability and output, the Formin upgrade is a key part of DEM’s long-term commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!