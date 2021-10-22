Vision RNG and Meridian Waste partner on RNG projects

Vision RNG has announced a partnership with Meridian Waste Acquisitions LLC (Meridian Waste) to complete projects at multiple Meridian Waste-owned landfills across Missouri and Virginia, US, that will capture landfill gases (LFG) for conversion into sustainable renewable natural gas (RNG) for end users. Construction is already underway on the gas collection and control systems at the sites, and both companies anticipate these projects to be flowing clean, renewable gas by late 2022 or early 2023.

Bill Johnson, CEO of Vision RNG said, “We’re committed to be part of the solution to greenhouse gases by developing projects that safely convert waste emissions into projects that are not only marketable, but environmentally friendly. We’re happy to be working with a leading and progressive landfill operator like Meridian Waste who understands the environmental and economic benefits of these projects. Our partnership to capture and convert these emissions will also benefit the communities Meridian Waste serves.”

“Our landfill disposal facilities are highly engineered structures that protect the natural environment while providing a vital infrastructure to local communities,” said Walter ‘Wally’ Hall, CEO of Meridian Waste. “We are proud to partner with Vision RNG and invest in the technology to convert LFG generated from the organic decomposition process into clean energy to power homes and businesses furthering our mission for a cleaner environment.”

Vision RNG’s leadership team reflect decades of experience in the construction, energy, and waste management fields, and recently obtained a commitment of US$100 million in capital from Vision Ridge Partners, a preeminent investor in sustainable real assets at the forefront of the energy transition.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.