Minesto successfully installs second foundation in the Faroe Islands

Leading ocean energy developer, Minesto, has successfully completed additional offshore infrastructure installation in Vestmannasund, the Faroe Islands, to double electricity production from two Dragon 4 (100 kW) tidal energy power plants in an array set-up.

A second foundation, subsea cable and onshore interface have been successfully installed, and the subsea infrastructure is ready for a second kite installation and electricity production.

The installations have been carried out with small vessels together with experienced partners to further reduce costs of installation and marine operations for large scale build-out. The seasonal operating window for infrastructure installation has also been extended by conducting these operations in winter.

“By doubling production capacity, we significantly increase the value of the Vestmanna site. We can show-case our technology to a greater extent as we generate more production data, optimise features in an array configuration, and of course, deliver more electricity to grid as committed to our utility partner SEV,” saod Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

