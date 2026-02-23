Investment to expand tidal energy R&D infrastructure

Three major new research programmes, backed by the UK government and delivered through UKRI, will drive innovation in healthcare, cleaner energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Unveiled by Science Minister, Lord Vallance, a combined pot of £150 million will support three key projects spanning healthcare, clean energy and the development of state-of-the-art materials. This will help deliver on the government’s plans for national renewal, by growing the economy, improving lives and helping turn the brightest UK research ideas into new businesses.

The investment is part of UKRI’s record £38 billion funding settlement, which will specifically target curiosity-driven research, R&D addressing government priorities and support for innovative companies to start, scale, and stay in the UK.

£15 million has been awarded to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney to help it take advantage of one of the UK’s greatest natural assets – the seas around the coasts.

The Blue Horizon project will expand EMEC’s world-leading tidal test facilities to enable tidal energy arrays to be demonstrated. The investment brings tidal energy closer to becoming a mainstream part of Britain’s energy mix, creating skilled jobs in coastal communities and supporting the government’s mission to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

Matthew Finn, EMEC’s Managing Director, said: “This is a major boost for EMEC and the tidal energy sector. This investment will unlock vital infrastructure needed to move from single-device trials to multi-device demonstrations, accelerat-ing the commercialisation of tidal power in the UK.

“By enhancing capacity for larger scale arrays, Blue Horizon will enable the sector to benefit from economies of scale and reduce costs. The upgraded facilities will drive innovation in the technologies and systems required for large scale tidal deployment worldwide, cementing the UK’s position as a global leader in tidal innovation, while driving industrial growth and strengthening energy security.”

The two other programmes announced today include the creation of pioneering medical imaging centres to help doctors detect diseases earlier and speed up treatment for patients, as well as a separate initiative focused to produce cutting-edge materials that will drive advances from lighter, more efficient aircraft components to long-lasting medical implants.

Vallance said: “Britain has world-class researchers and a proud history of turning insight and ideas into innovation. Our job is to make sure those ideas don’t just stay in the lab, but become the treatments, technologies and products that improve lives in hospitals, homes and communities across the country.

“Government investment in projects like these – from helping to spot diseases earlier and developing new cancer therapies to taking advantage of our coastline to power the nation – will make a real difference to people and spark the economic growth hardworking communities deserve.

“This represents British research at its best – bringing together ideas, expertise, and technical know-how and turning it into impact.”

