WEG supplies complete equipment for Paredinha hydropower plant

Small hydroelectric plants play a fundamental role in renewable energy generation, harnessing the hydraulic potential of rivers to produce electricity sustainably and efficiently. To ensure the reliable operation of these plants, it is essential to have high-tech and durable equipment.

This was one of the reasons that led Ibemapar to choose WEG solutions. With its expertise in the hydropower sector, WEG develops complete solutions for small hydro, combining cutting-edge engineering, advanced technology, and experience in manufacturing electrical and mechanical equipment.

For Paredinha hydropower plant, WEG supplied three hydraulic turbines of 7292 kW, three generators of 7788 kVA, as well as electrical panels, ten transformers totalling approximately 50 000 kVA, a substation, and all electrical installation.

This is the second project of this nature that Ibemapar has carried out with WEG. Previously, two hydraulic turbines of 8287 kW, and two generators of 8935 kVA were supplied, including electrical panels, transformers, a substation, and electrical installation for Boa Vista II hydropower plant. The quality of the products supplied for Boa Vista II was decisive for consolidating the partnership with Ibemapar, resulting in the contract for Paredinha hydropower plant.

With high-performance equipment, the client has security in the return on investment, ensuring operational stability and predictability in energy generation. The reliability of WEG solutions reinforces the company's commitment to the hydropower sector, offering advanced technology and robust support for long-term operations.

