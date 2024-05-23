Geothermal energy heats the Eden Project in UK first since 1986

The Eden Project’s Biomes, offices,d and new state-of-the-art plant nursery were heated by deep geothermal energy this winter in a first for the UK since 1986.

The 5 km well, which is located on the Eden Project site and operated by Eden Geothermal Ltd, began generating heat in June 2023 and began supplying heat for the first time once the colder weather set in this winter, heating the Eden Project’s Biomes, new state-of-the-art plant nursery and education hub, and offices. It is the UK’s first operational deep geothermal well since 1986.

It is expected the pioneering geothermal technology will save up to 500 tpy of carbon dioxide and take the Eden Project almost entirely off gas – the equivalent of 227 UK homes heated with gas – a major step in the organisation’s pathway to achieving net zero and realising its goal of becoming climate positive by 2030.

Besides heating the Eden Project’s enormous Biomes and offices, geothermal energy is an integral part of the brand-new plant and education facility constructed beyond the Biomes. Growing Point nursery is a demonstrator of regenerative sustainability and circular systems in its construction, operation and purpose.

Regenerative sustainability is the practice of making things better than they were, rather than simply doing less harm. This can be applied to environmental, social, and economic initiatives. Circular systems, or circular economy, is a model of minimising or eliminating wastage and making the most of resources by reusing, recycling and regenerating materials.

Built from light, recyclable materials, Growing Point harvests rainwater from the sky and utilises heat from the earth to grow plants for the Eden Project’s gardens, restaurants and shop.

The Eden Project’s Chief Transformation Officer, Si Bellamy OBE, said: “We are working with and for nature to develop new ways to grow and new ways to encourage people to think differently about plants, the planet and themselves.

“We have built a landmark sustainable nursery and education facility - a pillar of our wider ambitions for the future impact and expansion of the Eden Project, and it will help us accelerate massively our mission towards a climate-positive future.”

Using deep geothermal heat allows the Eden Project’s horticulture team to grow produce, such as fresh herbs, fruits and vegetables over a longer seasonal period, and experiment with exotic produce that would ordinarily need to be imported, including bananas, papayas, ginger, and lemongrass.

