NewHydrogen expands green hydrogen research programme

NewHydrogen, Inc. (NewHydrogen), a developer of clean energy technologies, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) in the US to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production. With an increased budget, the new agreement expands the scope of the non-precious metal based oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalyst development programme.

The UCLA researchers recently created a non-precious metal based catalyst that demonstrated significant improvement of OER in acidic conditions by substituting part of the existing metal element in the aforementioned catalyst material structure. The catalyst’s low cost and high durability make it a good candidate toward the commercial water electrolysis systems operating at high current densities.

“We are very pleased to broaden our clean energy research programme at UCLA with Dr. Huang and her team, a group whose collaboration we have a high level of confidence in,” said Dr. David Lee, Chief Executive Officer of NewHydrogen. “Thus we have decided to further extend the OER side of the sponsored research programme.”

The company’s previous amendment to the sponsored research programme expanded its focus on significantly reducing or replacing the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalyst, platinum. Platinum is so rare that only 200 tpy is mined and yet its demand is ever increasing in applications such as batteries, fuel cells, fibre optics, LCD displays, cancer treatment and many others.

The researchers plan on scaling up the process for studies in electrolysers in a later phase. Eventually, a fully functional hydrogen-producing electrolyser incorporating the company’s OER catalyst as well as HER catalyst will serve as a reference prototype to help electrolyser manufacturers worldwide to assess NewHydrogen’s planned technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen.

