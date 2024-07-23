INPEX to commence exploratory geothermal drilling in Gifu Prefecture

INPEX Corp. will commence exploratory drilling for geothermal energy development in the Okuhida Onsengo district of Takayama City in Gifu Prefecture, Japan, where it has carried out surveys on the potential of geothermal resources.

The project is located in the Kansaka area of the Okuhida Onsengo district at the foot of the Northern Alps in the northeastern part of Gifu Prefecture, where surface and geophysical surveys as well as drilling operations in the vicinity have indicated the presence of geothermal resources. INPEX has been conducting extensive surveys in the area since 2012. If the exploratory drilling operations result in the discovery of geothermal resources in sufficient quantities to warrant the development of the project, this is expected to contribute to the expansion of INPEX’s geothermal business in alignment with the company’s net zero ambitions.

INPEX seeks to enhance and emphasise its renewable energy initiatives, which are one of the five net-zero businesses outlined in the company’s ‘INPEX Vision @2022’ announced in February 2022. INPEX will accelerate its initiatives aimed at its geothermal power generation business, which can utilise the technologies cultivated by the company through oil and natural gas development. INPEX will proactively engage in energy landscape development to help realise a net-zero carbon society while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.

