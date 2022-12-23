DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory selects Xage for clean energy cybersecurity programme

Xage, a zero-trust real-world cybersecurity company, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to join the first Clean Energy Cybersecurity AcceleratorTM (CECA) programme cohort. Cohort providers were recognised for their strong authentication technology for distributed energy resources, and will use NREL's advanced testing and evaluation capabilities – including its ARIES cyber range – to propose solutions for securing renewable energy systems.

Xage’s underlying technology, the Xage Fabric, was built specifically for difficult-to-secure operational technology (OT) environments, and to protect applications such as renewable energy that span cyber-physical OT and digital IT architectures. By enabling a zero-trust approach across OT, IT, and cloud, the Xage Fabric makes it easier for real-world operations – from power grids and solar farms to manufacturers and logistics companies – to undergo secure digital transformation. Xage’s zero-trust identity-based access management and remote access capabilities, distributed deployment and resilience, autonomous local identity and access control, and support for the OT Purdue security model made Xage a natural candidate for CECA.

“The past few years brought a dramatic increase in cyber attacks on real world OT and IT systems. Clean energy is mission critical for the modern electrical grid, and cyber attacks threaten energy supply disruption, loss of operating information, and potentially harmful safety issues,” said Duncan Greatwood, Xage CEO. “Xage provides solutions to help operators secure complex, distributed operational environments. We’re proud to be part of this programme and work to meet the needs of the next generation of energy systems.”

Working with its partners, CECA aims to identify common security gaps in the grid and build cyber solutions that mitigate vulnerabilities. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and sponsored by the DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER), and utility industry partners in collaboration with the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). Additionally, three major US utilities are partners with CECA – Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Duke Energy, and Xcel Energy – with more expected to join.

