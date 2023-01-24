RES starts 2023 with 23 GW renewable success

RES has kicked off 2023 having successfully delivered 23 GW of new renewable capacity across the globe.

RES rounded off 2022 reaching financial close on 1 GW of new projects and constructing 1 GW of new capacity worldwide across wind, solar, and energy storage projects. During the last year, RES completed construction on Rattlesnake wind farm in Alberta, Canada – a 130 MW project that will provide enough clean power for 78 000 households each year. In the US, RES’ transmission and distribution business started construction on the largest energy storage project in America.

In Türkiye, RES launched its asset management offering and has taken on a 185 MW portfolio of projects for Dost Enerji. In Germany, RES has seen success with solar – signing its first O&M contract with Südwestpfalz solar park and achieving consent for the maintenance and upkeep of the St Brieuc offshore substation. RES finished 2022 with 10 GW of projects that it now operates and/or maintains for third parties.

Green hydrogen has been a key area of growth for RES during 2022. As a vital enabler in the decarbonisation of industry, the technology is increasing the demand for new wind and solar across Europe. RES has commenced five green hydrogen projects in the UK and Sweden, working closely with partners and municipalities.

Eduardo Media, RES CEO, commented “Over the last years, RES has continued with its strategy to strengthen its development pipeline. We expect to bring more than 11 GW of wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen projects to market by 2025. RES is a strong position as we enter 2023 and plan to bring 4 GW of new renewables capacity online during the year.”

RES was on the acquisition trail in 2022, starting the year with the acquisition of Australian asset manager Blueshore and finished the year with the acquisition of Anemo Analytics, an innovative technology and engineering company based in Denmark that enables the improved monitoring and optimisation of assets. The acquisition strengthens RES’ support services offering and represents an important milestone in RES’ growth strategy.

Eduardo continued: “An area that I am particularly excited about, and a key trend to watch in 2023, is the digital transformation of the renewable industry. RES is leading the way and has made a number of strategic acquisitions to complement our core business. This enables our clients to benefit from the opportunity to increase clean energy production and add value through technology. As we move into 2023 at RES, our vision of a future where everyone has access to affordable zero carbon energy remains steadfast.”

