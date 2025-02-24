Vulcan to commence seismic surveys on geothermal project with BASF

Vulcan Energy has received approvals to commence seismic surveys for its geothermal heat development project in the Ludwigshafen region of Germany, partnering with BASF SE, the world’s largest chemicals producer.

This follows the signing of the agreement with BASF in November 2024 to collaborate on a renewable development to supply BASF’s Verbund site, Ludwigshafen, with baseload heat. The BASF agreement also includes the potential construction of a commercial lithium extraction plant in Ludwigshafen, BASF’s headquarters and home to the largest integrated chemical complex globally.

The official approvals have now been obtained for the first stage of development, with 2D seismic survey measurements to be carried out from late February to early March 2025.

The survey will be conducted on approximately 75 km of roadway within Vorderpfalz, a region on the western border of Germany’s upper Rhine Valley brine field (URVBF), including the towns and municipalities of Bad Dürkheim, Deidesheim, Mutterstadt, Frankenthal, and Ludwigshafen.

The results of the 2D seismic survey will determine optimal location/s for the next stage of development and will be followed by a 3D seismic survey. Vulcan will be responsible for coordinating the planning of the 2D and 3D seismic surveys, the results of which will be used to plan locations for geothermal and lithium production/re-injection wells.

The development aims to utilise geothermal energy from the URVBF to provide renewable heat for BASF’s main plant.

In addition, the development aims to provide a sustainable district heating supply for the Ludwigshafen and Frankenthal areas, with the company also planning to utilise the extracted heated brine to produce sustainable lithium.

Vulcan will seek to replicate the development model across the URVBF in future phases, building affordable renewable heating production to contribute to the decarbonisation of European industry and the public heating sector. The same brine from the same deep geothermal wells can also then be utilised to produce lithium for lithium-ion batteries.

Vulcan’s Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: “Securing the necessary approvals for the first stage of development is an important step in further advancing the geothermal heat and lithium project in the Ludwigshafen area. Together with BASF, we will be utilising geothermal energy in such a way that ensures the area has access to a sustainable, climate-neutral energy source.

He continued: “Critically, this development reflects our broader business approach whereby we will seek to replicate this model across the URVBF through partnerships with large, industrial companies like BASF. This approach not only drives sustainable energy supply in the regions, but contributes to Europe’s transition to green electromobility.”

Tilmann Hazel, BASF Senior VP for infrastructure at Ludwigshafen, added: "This project represents an important transformation project on our site and will potentially cover a significant proportion of our future energy requirements without the use of fossil fuels.”

