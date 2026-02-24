Alpiq invests in pumped hydro storage in Spain

Alpiq has acquired the Navaleo pumped hydro storage project in Castilla y León, Spain.

Developed by Erbienergía, a leading renewable energy company with deep roots in the region, this advanced-stage project represents a major investment in Spain’s energy transition, with commercial operation planned in the early 2030s. The facility will deliver 535 MW of flexible capacity to the Spanish grid, strengthening system stability and enabling greater integration of renewable energy. This marks Alpiq’s first large scale hydropower project outside Switzerland and positions the company as a significant player in Spain’s flexibility market.

As part of its European strategy to expand flexible energy solutions, Alpiq is investing in one of Spain’s most advanced pumped hydro storage projects. The closed-loop design of this plant will provide at least eight hours of energy storage. Beyond its technical benefits, the project will transform a former mining site into a sustainable clean energy asset. The power plant will also act as a water treatment facility, removing pollutants from the former mining activities. The project will thus turn industrial legacy into a positive contribution to the environment and the energy transition. A 75-year water concession has been granted ensuring long-term operational continuity.

This plant will enable the company to play a decisive role in stabilising renewable output and strengthening Spain’s energy resilience.

Amédée Murisier, Head of Business Division Assets and Member of Alpiq’s Executive Board, emphasised: “With this investment, Alpiq builds on its long-standing expertise in pumped hydro storage and reinforces its role in delivering flexible energy for Europe’s transition.”

Originally developed by Erbienergía, a Spanish renewable energy company with decades of experience in hydro, wind, solar, and biogas, the project benefits from strong local and national support thanks to the company’s long-standing regional presence. In the upcoming design phase, Alpiq will optimise the plant’s configuration and target a quick start of construction work. Erbienergía will remain a shareholder of the project and continue to support its development. Commercial operation is expected in the early 2030s.

The European Commission has listed the Reversible Treatment Plant (Central Depuradora Reversible – CDR) Navaleo as a project of common interest (PCI), highlighting its strategic importance for Europe’s energy security. Pumped hydro storage is essential for integrating intermittent renewables like solar and wind, and Spain’s ambitious renewable penetration targets require expanded storage and additional flexibility to maintain grid stability. This positions the CDR Navaleo as a cornerstone of Spain’s clean energy future. With 25 years of experience in the Spanish energy market, Alpiq brings a solid asset base and deep expertise. Adding this project broadens its portfolio and supports the company’s expansion into innovative, future-oriented energy solutions.

This investment reflects Alpiq’s strategic focus on flexibility and its decades of expertise in pumped hydro storage in Switzerland. Building on this foundation, Alpiq is expanding internationally, as demonstrated by its recently announced partnership to explore the Lac Blanc/Lac Noir project in France. With the CDR Navaleo, the company adds a significant hydro asset in Spain, strengthening grid stability and supporting renewable integration. These initiatives underscore Alpiq’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge energy solutions across Europe.

