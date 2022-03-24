ClearWELL enters geothermal market

Aberdeen-based ClearWELL have stepped into the geothermal energy market for the first time to answer a growing cross-sector demand for its chemical-free, electromagnetic scale control technology.

Having built a successful oil and gas business, ClearWELL is experiencing increased interest from the geothermal sector, leading the company to undertake its first project of this type. In February 2022, ClearWELL’s scale control technology was installed for a major utility company at a geothermal power station in Germany. The geothermal well at this facility had been severely affected by calcium carbonate scaling on the well casing, the electric submersible pump, the surface heat exchangers, and filtering systems, resulting in pump failures and reduced efficiency. ClearWELL’s technology will protect this system from further scale build-up and its performance will be remotely monitored by satellite link.

Keith Coutts, CEO at ClearWELL, said: “Entering the renewable energy market presents an exciting opportunity for business growth, with an estimated 400 suitable geothermal power and heat facilities that we could be supporting in Europe alone. Applying our skills and technology here will improve geothermal efficiency for asset owners, but also provide our business with a balanced energy portfolio and opportunity to improve our carbon offset. The European renewables market is an ideal springboard in our global growth ambition.

“ClearWELL technology is eminently suited to geothermal applications because variations in temperature, pressure, flow, and liquid states are common and act as key contributing factors in the formation of scale. The use of chemical treatments is often prohibited in this sector, so with its environmentally friendly credentials, ClearWELL is a valuable flow assurance solution.”

The technology uses a low frequency electromagnetic signal to inhibit the formation of mineral scale within wet systems such as wells. It also protects expensive internal components from failure, such as pumps and valves. This green technology can replace traditional approaches such as continuous injection of bulk chemical inhibitors, acid washes, and mechanical milling intervention.

