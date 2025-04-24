Eco Wave Power signs US manufacturing agreement for wave energy project

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading onshore wave technology company, has signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal, Inc., based in California, for the production of floaters for its wave energy project in the Port of Los Angeles.

This marks a major milestone in the development of Eco Wave Power’s first US proof-of-concept installation.

The floaters, which form a key component of Eco Wave Power’s proprietary wave energy conversion technology, will be manufactured locally by All-Ways Metal and are scheduled for delivery within 70 days. Once completed, the floaters will be installed and connected to the Municipal Pier One at the Port of Los Angeles, signifying the official launch of the project.

This agreement follows Eco Wave Power's receipt of a final licensing approval from the Port of Los Angeles, which was granted in April 2025, and builds on the federal permit received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2024. These key regulatory milestones clear the way for full implementation of the company's first US-based wave energy system.

Co-developed with Shell Marine Renewable Energy, the project represents a powerful convergence of public and private investment in next-generation renewable energy infrastructure. Once operational, the pilot installation will serve as a scalable model for future wave energy deployments along the US coastline and globally.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, responded: “As we expand into the US, we are proud to collaborate with All-Ways Metal, a highly respected and experienced woman-owned fabrication business. By producing the floaters locally, we are not only accelerating project timelines, but also supporting local job creation and contributing to the emergence of a new sustainable energy industry in the US.”

Rachelle Pickens, CEO of All-Ways Metal, Inc., added: “We are honoured to partner with Eco Wave Power on this project. For over four decades, we've built a reputation for delivering precision, reliability, and innovation and we are excited to bring that expertise to the clean energy sector. Manufacturing the floaters right here in California aligns with our commitment to supporting local industry while contributing to a greener future.”

This first US installation serves as a strategic demonstration project, positioning Eco Wave Power to scale its wave energy technology across North America. Executed under a Pilot Test Agreement with Shell Marine Renewable Energy, the initiative benefits from the support of a globally recognised energy leader. In addition, by manufacturing the floaters locally through a California-based firm, the company is shortening lead times and advancing ESG goals through a domestic supply chain. With all necessary regulatory approvals secured – including permits from the Port of Los Angeles and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – the project is set for rapid implementation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.