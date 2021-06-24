Howden signs green hydrogen agreement with Nel

Global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products, technologies and services, Howden, has signed a framework agreement with Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser – a division of Nel ASA (Nel) – to supply hydrogen compressor solutions to its electrolysers.

The reliability, efficiency and safety delivered by Howden’s compression solution matches Nel’s electrolysers’ requirements relative to hydrogen production and is an important step towards achieving Nel’s cost target of green hydrogen production at US$1.5/kg. The two companies will work closely together to develop cost competitive hydrogen compressor systems for Nel’s industry leading series electrolysers.

The initiative is supporting the EU’s Hydrogen Strategy and its ambition to install at least 6 GW of renewable hydrogen electrolysers in the EU by 2024 and at least 40 GW by 2030.

Ross Shuster, Howden Chief Executive Officer, comments: “We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Nel as it illustrates achievements already made in integrating Howden’s hydrogen compression solution with Nel’s electrolysers to lower the life-cycle cost of production and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel.”

Howden has extensive capabilities in developing and delivering hydrogen compression solutions. Green and blue hydrogen as a fuel source is ideally placed to support the transition to fossil-free energy systems.

Jon André Løkke, Nel Chief Executive Officer, says “We are pleased to enter into this framework agreement with Howden, which ties into the ambitions we announced at our Capital Markets Day and reiterated in our 1Q2021 report around forming strategic partnerships. Working with Howden allows us to optimise our offerings towards existing and future customers”.

Howden focuses on helping customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of its air and gas handling processes enabling them to make sustainable improvements in their environmental impact. Howden designs, manufactures and supplies products, solutions and services to customers around the world across highly diversified end-markets and geographies.

With over 100 years of experience in the compression of hydrogen, Howden plays a key role across the environmental hydrogen value chain with its broad compression technologies and solutions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.