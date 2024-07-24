AECOM joins IHA

AECOM has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) membership. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AECOM is recognised globally as a trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design, and engineering to programme and construction management. With a broad portfolio spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, AECOM provides valuable expertise to clients seeking solutions to their most complex challenges.

Dennis Hogan, VP, Business Development Director, Dams & Hydropower at AECOM, stated: “Hydropower is pivotal to the green energy transition. It combines the strength of renewable resources with advanced engineering to provide reliable and resilient power. At AECOM, we are committed to designing and delivering hydropower solutions that respect natural ecosystems while driving energy innovation and resilience.”

The highlight of AECOM’s hydropower achievements so far is the award-winning Romaine Hydroelectric Complex in Quebec, Canada. AECOM played a pivotal role in this project, leading the design and participating in construction follow-up. The firm’s involvement with all four complexes, constructed from 2009 – 2023, encompassed a wide range of services including project management, geological and geotechnical investigations, detailed and performance engineering, electro-mechanical equipment performance reviews, and construction support.

In the US, AECOM is actively engaged in several key pumped storage hydropower (PSH) projects. These initiatives are designed to enhance the capacity and reliability of the national power grid, support the integration of renewable energy, and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. PSH is critical for balancing the grid and ensuring a stable energy supply, especially as the world transitions to a greater reliance on intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

AECOM’s membership in the IHA aims to further the hydropower industry through knowledge exchange and sharing of best practices. This collaboration is expected to amplify the voice of the industry and its role in the green energy transition.

Eddie Rich, IHA CEO added: “The IHA looks forward to the contributions AECOM will bring to the association and the hydropower community at large, especially as the world turns to more renewable energies – PSH will be the backbone to the energy transition.”

