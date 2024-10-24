Energy Dome strikes deal with Alliant Energy

Energy Dome has announced a landmark advancement in its commercial scale deployment in the US market through a signed supply contract for the Columbia Energy Storage Project with Alliant Energy.

Having already secured a competitive Cooperative Agreement award of up to US$30 million from the US Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, this collaboration has recently reached another key milestone with Alliant Energy’s application filing for the Columbia Energy Storage Project, with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC).

This represents a major step forward for long-duration energy storage and underscores both companies’ commitment to enhancing renewable energy deployment while maintaining grid reliability and affordability.

Claudio Spadacini, CEO of Energy Dome, expressed enthusiasm about this milestone, he stated: “This is excellent news for long-duration energy storage in North America. Our forward-thinking collaboration with Alliant Energy is not just about innovation; it’s about creating opportunities for imminent scaled deployment in the US energy sector. Our technology is poised to play a transformational role in how energy is stored and managed.”

Raja Sundararajan, Executive Vice President of Alliant Energy, also conveyed his satisfaction about this collaboration, he remarked: “We are excited to announce the signed supply contract with Energy Dome for our pioneering Columbia Energy Storage Project. It is a critical milestone of this strategic partnership. After a thorough evaluation of technologies available in the market, the Energy Dome’s CO 2 battery stood out as a cost-effective, efficient and scalable solution. We see this as the first of many CO 2 batteries to be built in partnership between Energy Dome and Alliant to continue delivering reliable and affordable energy in the communities we serve.”

The Columbia Energy Storage Project will feature Energy Dome’s standard-frame 20 MW/200 MWh CO 2 battery, powering around 18 000 homes in Wisconsin for 10 hours on a single charge. It aims to set a benchmark for other utilities and energy providers seeking to boost their storage solutions and cut carbon emissions. In particular, Energy Dome will assist Alliant Energy throughout the entire project and ensure the effective incorporation of the CO 2 battery system into the energy infrastructure.

In parallel, the construction of Energy Dome’s first-of-a-kind standard CO 2 battery plant in Sardinia, Italy, is also proceeding at full speed. The Sardinia plant’s completion is expected by the end of 1Q25 after reaching full notice-to-proceed at the end of 2023, representing Energy Dome’s capability to deliver on a short lead time basis.

It is also worth noting that thanks to a modular and standardised approach, the Italian plant will virtually be identical to the one in the US, where the former will provide the ideal testbed from both a construction and operational perspective, ensuring a smooth process and application of lessons learned to kickstart the US plant’s construction in Wisconsin.

