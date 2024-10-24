Segen launches renewables installer training facility

Segen Ltd, a UK-based renewables distributor, has announced the launch of the Segen Academy, a dedicated state-of-the-art training facility aimed at tackling the country’s critical shortage of qualified renewables installers and supporting the Government’s net zero targets.

With the capacity to train approximately 1600 installers annually, the Segen Academy, located in Medway, Rochester, will play a pivotal role in equipping apprentices and electricians with essential skills for the expanding solar PV, battery energy storage system (BESS), heat pump and electric vehicle (EV) markets. Additionally, the Academy will support existing renewables companies to upskill their installation teams, fostering growth and expertise within the industry.

James Galloway, Global Product Director at Segen, commented: “To achieve the national target of 70 GW of solar deployment by 2035, the UK will require at least three times more qualified tradespeople. As the leading renewables distributor in the country, we recognise our unique responsibility to tackle this skills gap head-on. With the launch of the Segen Academy, we are committed to driving change in the renewable energy sector and equipping the next generation of installers for a sustainable future."

The Academy's curriculum has been developed based on comprehensive research and feedback from the existing installer community, alongside guidance from key industry organisations including MCS and regional public sector education provider, the New City Trade Skills College. Trainees will benefit from LCL accredited courses covering best practices in the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of solar PV, BESS, heat pump, and EV charging technologies. The City & Guilds 18th Edition Wiring Regulations (2382–22) course, an essential requirement for anyone who performs domestic electrical work, will also be offered.

Beyond technical training, the curriculum will also include modules on soft skills such as finance, sales, and effective strategies for growing renewable energy businesses, ensuring that trainees acquire the knowledge necessary for success in the industry.

Training will be available to existing Segen customers as well as companies and individuals who open a new account with the company. Segen's commitment includes reimbursing up to 100% of training costs to support as many apprentices and electricians as possible to transition to the renewables sector.

“By providing a clear pathway to help more people to become qualified renewables installers and by enabling existing installers to continually improve their skills and knowledge, Segen is poised to make a significant contribution to the industry,” said Liz Cammack, VP Sales at Segen. “This initiative will not only create vital employment opportunities but will also play an important role in achieving national climate targets.”

