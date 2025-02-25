BC Hydro advances Site C with third generating unit online

BC Hydro’s Site C project has reached another milestone on the path to completion with the third generating unit in service. Three of six generating units are operational, significantly contributing to B.C.'s energy supply.

“With the third generating unit in operation the Site C project is now delivering more clean energy to B.C. homes, communities, businesses and industry,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “I had the privilege of touring Site C recently. To see this incredible project close up is to fully appreciate its sheer scale and complexity, and I was grateful for the opportunity to thank, in person, many workers on site for their knowledge, skills and commitment as they continue to work hard to bring the project to completion later this year.”

The first generating unit came into service in October and the second generating unit came into service in December. Each generating unit can provide more than 180 MW of electricity – or enough to power about 80 000 homes each year.

Testing and commissioning work has begun on the fourth generating unit. BC Hydro remains on track to have all six generating units at Site C in operation by autumn 2025.

Once fully operational, Site C will deliver enough clean electricity to power nearly 500 000 new homes, increasing BC Hydro's electricity supply by 8%.

Construction on Site C began in July 2015 and the project is more 90% complete.

