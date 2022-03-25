Getech appoints Engineering Director

Getech, the net zero technology provider and data-led energy asset developer, has announced the appointment of Jim Irvine as Engineering Director of H2 Green, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary focused on developing and operating green hydrogen hub infrastructure.

Jim is a highly experienced engineering professional in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, with over 20 years’ experience working for various major engineering companies, including BAE Systems, Ricardo PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Tata Technologies, and Intelligent Energy.

Jim joined H2 Green from Ballard Motive Solutions Ltd (formerly Arcola Energy), where he was Head of Production Operations & Supply Chain. In this role, he defined and built Arcola’s procurement and operations capacity, culminating in the design and build of the Glasgow city council hydrogen-fuelled refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) and the hydrogen train project showcased at the COP26 conference. He is a Chartered Engineer with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and has a MSc in Systems Engineering from Loughborough University.

Jim’s primary focus at H2 Green will be on leading the upcoming development of green hydrogen projects in Inverness and Shoreham. He will also play a key role in building H2 Green’s engineering capabilities in facility optimisation, engineering design, procurement, and project delivery.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Jonathan Copus, CEO of Getech, stated:

“Jim brings a wealth of practical experience in the hydrogen sector and a successful track record in the development, delivery, and management of hydrogen projects. His extensive engineering and leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we embark on the rapid development of our green hydrogen projects and enter the next phase of our evolution as a sustainable asset developer.

“With the UK government’s stated commitment to reach 5 GW of installed low carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030, we are scaling up to develop a transformational portfolio of regional hubs that will help to decarbonise the commercial transport industry. Our first two green hydrogen hubs in Inverness and Shoreham are progressing well towards development and we look forward to replicating our strategy across other sites, both in the UK and internationally, to deliver long-term recurring income. Jim’s appointment is well-timed to ensure we deliver on these plans.”

Jim Irvine, Engineering Director, said:

“I am delighted to be joining a business positioned at the forefront of the UK’s growing green hydrogen sector and to be part of the team striving to make a difference in creating a greener, cleaner future. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on driving the development of the two major regional green hydrogen hubs in Inverness and Shoreham and achieving our vision of accelerated decarbonisation.”

