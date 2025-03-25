Miros’ wave monitoring technology installed on Prysmian’s new cable-laying vessels

Miros, an industry leader in real-time ocean insights for maritime and offshore operations, has extended its agreement with Prysmian for the supply of cutting-edge wave monitoring systems to support operational excellence.

Prysmian’s latest state-of-the-art cable-laying vessels, Prysmian Monna Lisa and Prysmian Marco Polo, have both been fitted with Miros’ WaveSystem and Miros Cloud technology and now benefit from accurate real-time sea state and weather data.

This builds upon the successful deployment of the same monitoring systems on Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci vessel in 2021.

Prysmian Marco Polo specialises in shallow-water cable laying and burial installation, even in harsh environmental conditions. Meanwhile Prysmian Monna Lisa, the sister vessel to Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci, is designed and equipped to carry out deeper power cable installations and is capable of operating in waters of up to 3000 m.

With the installation of the WaveSystem and Miros Cloud, Prysmian has reinforced its commitment to the fleet-wide implementation of Miros technology, as well striving for the highest standards of operational efficiency and safety at sea.

“We are honoured and excited to continue our collaboration with Prysmian and to extend our proven technology to additional vessels within their state-of-the-art fleet,” said Andrew Wallace, VP Offshore Solutions at Miros. “Our WaveSystem and Miros Cloud technology ensures precise and real-time wave monitoring, empowering crews with the critical data they need to optimise decision-making and enhance safety in dynamic offshore environments.”

By integrating Miros’ advanced wave measurement and monitoring solutions, Prysmian Monna Lisa and Prysmian Marco Polo will benefit from improved situational awareness, ensuring safer, more efficient, and highly precise cable-laying operations.

A global leader in cable solutions, specialising in offshore power transmission, Prysmian will increase its installation capabilities with eight vessels by 2027, including the latest Prysmian Alessandro Volta, the most advanced and biggest ever in terms of size and capacity. This will enable the company to meet the growing demand for its cable systems and offer the most flexible and comprehensive installation solutions.

“At Prysmian, we continuously seek cutting-edge solutions to enhance the efficiency and safety of our offshore operations,” added Valerio Acquaotta, Marine Installation Director at Prysmian. “Miros’ WaveSystem and Miros Cloud have already proven their value on Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci, and we are excited to extend this capability to Prysmian Monna Lisa and Prysmian Marco Polo. Access to real-time, accurate wave and weather data is crucial for optimising our cable-laying operations, ensuring precision, and reducing operational risk.”

