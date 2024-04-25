TotalEnergies and Vanguard Renewables to develop US RNG

TotalEnergies and Vanguard Renewables, a US leader in farm-based organics-to-renewable natural gas production, have signed an agreement to create an equally owned joint venture to develop, build, and operate Farm Powered® renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in the US. The signing took place in New York on April 12th 2024 in the presence of Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies and Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

TotalEnergies and Vanguard Renewables will advance 10 RNG projects into construction over the next 12 months, with a total annual RNG capacity of 2.5 billion ft3 (0.8 TWh). The three initial projects in this agreement are currently under construction in Wisconsin and Virginia, each with a unit capacity of nearly 0.25 billion ft3 (75 GWh) of RNG per year.

Beyond these first 10 projects, the partners will consider investing together in a potential pipeline of about 60 projects across the country for a total capacity of 15 billion ft3/y (5 TWh).

"TotalEnergies is pleased to partner with BlackRock and its portfolio company Vanguard Renewables, to accelerate the development of food biowaste processing into RNG in the US. By expanding into this fast-growing market, our joint venture will create value for both companies while benefiting the food and farming sectors as well as providing a ready-to-use solution to industrial companies willing to decarbonise their energy supply. This joint venture is a new step for TotalEnergies in achieving its objective to produce 10 TWh of renewable natural gas by 2030,” said Olivier Guerrini, Vice President, Biogas at TotalEnergies.

