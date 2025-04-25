Aggreko strengthens its energy solutions offering with renewable energy developments

Aggreko has strengthened its energy solutions offering in Europe with the formation of a team dedicated to developing large scale renewable energy projects, working with landowners and industry to increase the amount of clean energy produced in Europe.

Led by Jon Crouch, Commercial Director of IPP Solutions, Europe, the team are delivering renewable energy generation for clients either on site, by private wire connection, or through commercial arrangements like ‘energy as a service’ and corporate power purchase agreements, removing the need for capital outlay.

Working predominantly with the commercial and industrial sectors, Aggreko offers renewable turnkey solutions having the capacity to develop, build, and operate generation assets with clients paying for energy as they use it.

Entering into a power purchase agreement with a credible counterparty gives customers the ability to control their energy cost and supply over periods of 10 – 20 years. Energy intense industries can ensure they have a reliable power supply, lock in predictable costs regardless of fluctuating market prices, and be sure their energy supply is from renewable sources.

Jon Crouch commented: “Balancing ESG goals alongside commercial success is putting businesses under extreme pressure, which is why many are looking for more sustainable energy procurement methods. Bespoke agreements can be complex and lengthy to establish. Aggreko is able to operate as a trusted partner making the process as simple as possible and replicating how we work with clients regarding their shorter-term bridging solution needs.”

Crouch added: “We know that the pressure to accelerate the energy transition is greater than ever and companies must balance this with their commercial success at a time when costs are high. By working with a strategic partner such as Aggreko, customers can meet their energy aspirations whilst controlling costs through long-term agreements and procuring a reliable source of power for their business.”

