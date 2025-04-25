Glen Earrach Energy submits application for landmark pumped storage hydro project

Glen Earrach Energy (GEE) has submitted an application for a landmark pumped storage hydro (PSH) project on Loch Ness.

New polling by Opinium, commissioned by GEE, reveals strong support for pumped storage hydro in the region. However, Highland residents are clear that the Scottish planning system must prioritise projects that deliver the greatest impact. 56% of Highlanders support the PSH project on Loch Ness, whilst just 16% oppose it.

GEE’s PSH project will account for nearly three-quarters of the total PSH storage planned for Loch Ness (34 GWh out of 46 GWh) and two-thirds of its generating capacity, whilst utilising only half the water.

The site’s unique topography and 500 m gross hydraulic head allow for a more efficient design that generates more power and stores more energy than all other Loch Ness projects combined.

GEE’s 2 GW capacity is equivalent to the output of around 800 onshore wind turbines (2.5 MW) currently operating in the Highland Council area. It will help to stabilise the UK grid by storing excess renewables and reducing the need for curtailment payments. In turn it will deliver a 10% reduction in the grid’s carbon footprint and £2.9 billion NPV in grid Net Systems Benefit over its first 20 years of operation.

From the outset, GEE prioritised early and meaningful engagement with local communities. The project team launched early engagement immediately after submitting its request for a Scoping Opinion, in April 2024. GEE has since completed four separate rounds of consultation with communities around the full Loch Ness area.

This process resulted in major design changes to reduce visual impact, reduce transport on the A82, protect views, and minimise above-ground infrastructure.

The Section 36 Application, under the Electricity Act 1989, includes a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), following detailed site studies by a team of environmental specialists. Proactively responding to consultee and public feedback, GEE remains committed to working in partnership with stakeholders to address any concerns raised during the planning process.

The project is expected to support around 1000 jobs during the peak of construction, create long-term high-quality employment, and inject significant local and regional supply chain value into the Highlands economy.

The application includes a Letter of Intent that sets GEE’s commitment to ensuring the delivery of a multi-million-pound community benefit fund.

Roderick Macleod, GEE Director, responded: “This project is poised to become one of the UK’s largest and most advanced energy storage initiatives, delivering the most substantial community benefit fund ever in Scotland. The Highlands deserves the best project, and we remain on track to deliver it, with the first power being produced in 2030. We’ve listened carefully to local views and will keep doing so. Now, we look forward to working with the Scottish Government, the Highland Council, and all key stakeholders to deliver this vital project.”

Richard Whitehead, AECOM Chief Executive for Europe and India, added: “As the UK transitions to cleaner energy, PSH will play an increasingly important role in its future energy mix, providing reliable and efficient storage solutions to balance the grid. The scale of Glen Earrach has the potential to meaningfully contribute to Scotland’s net zero ambitions, and those of the UK as a whole, while also delivering benefits to both the environment and local communities. Planning submission is a significant step forward and AECOM is proud of its role in achieving this milestone, along with its continued support in the delivery of this scheme.”

