Invenergy launches first green hydrogen project

Invenergy has announced its first green hydrogen project. The 5-acre Sauk Valley Hydrogen project will generate green hydrogen by utilising power from Invenergy’s co-located solar plant and Ohmium International’s low-carbon electrolyser technology.

“The Invenergy team is incredibly excited to launch our first green hydrogen venture as we continue to lead the transition to a clean energy future,” said Matt Nicholls, Vice President, Origination New Technologies at Invenergy. “Green hydrogen is an innovative, zero-carbon solution that enables us to decarbonise sectors across the economy through clean power. Green hydrogen projects can scale rapidly and efficiently to reach megawatt to gigawatt applications. We are proud to be working with Ohmium International as we launch this green hydrogen development.”

The Sauk Valley Hydrogen Project is expected to generate up to 52 tpy of hydrogen. The project will have capacity to store up to 400 kg of hydrogen onsite, and can provide hydrogen to Invenergy’s 584-MW Nelson Energy Centre. Sauk Valley’s loading capability will enable any excess hydrogen generated at the facility to be shipped and used offsite.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Invenergy, one of the largest and most well-respected renewable energy developers in the world, on their first green hydrogen project,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. “We hold a shared vision, and we are eager to pair their industry expertise with our intuitive, low-carbon, PEM electrolysers to further advance domestic green hydrogen production.”

Ohmium’s modular PEM electrolyser is capable of generating 6 kg of hydrogen per hour, and will utilise renewable energy produced by Invenergy’s local solar plant to power the process. This project will demonstrate the capability of Ohmium’s green hydrogen generation coupled with the power of Invenergy’s renewable energy facility.

Sauk Valley Hydrogen, located in Nelson Township, Illinois, US, is Invenergy’s 21st development in the state. Invenergy, whose global headquarters is located in Chicago, has added a fifth technology to its Illinois portfolio that already includes wind, solar, and thermal generation, as well as advanced energy storage projects. The project is set to break ground in the coming months, and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

